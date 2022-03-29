A Swedish medical equipment manufacturer announced expansion plans for its United States headquarters that is based in Lebanon on Monday morning.
The increased production will create 70 jobs over the next five years.
The company and several local officials held a groundbreaking ceremony at the Duke Drive site. Plans are in place for a 70,000-square-foot addition to its existing operations on the back of a $15.5-million investment.
Permobil has been in Lebanon since 2000. It is a global leader in healthcare solutions for power and manual wheelchairs, with increasing share of the North American market.
The company is credited for creating the first standing power wheelchairs and the first connected power wheelchairs. In 2021, Permobil’s Explorer Mini model was recognized by TIME Magazine as a “best invention of the year,” for being a groundbreaking mobility solution for children as young as 12 months of age.
“The contributions of our Permobil team are what enable us to enhance the lives of individuals living with disabilities,” said Chuck Witkowski, president of Permobil Americas. “We are excited about our expansion and the new jobs we are bringing to Wilson County.”
In the words of Lebanon’s state representative, Clark Boyd, the investment comes with a partner that is a “great example of the positive impact a business can have in a community beyond the products it produces.”
Boyd cited the company’s support of outreach efforts that help raise awareness of the challenges users of assistive-mobility devices face.
Permobil’s footprint in the county has had far-reaching and long-lasting impacts according to Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto. Hutto said that when Permobil came to Lebanon in 2000, it “opened the gateway for other companies from across the county to come to Wilson County.”
Wilson County has become a popular destination for corporate manufacturers as evidenced by local investment. Recently, Chewy’s, the online pet supply chain, as well as Amazon have constructed facilities nearby.
Over the last five years, TNECD has supported almost 20 economic development projects in the county. Capital investment from those projects represents an influx of approximately $1 billion to Wilson County.
During the groundbreaking ceremony, TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe outlined a vision for the area’s commercial future.
“Tennessee is defined by the brands that call our state home, so we thank Permobil for committing to create 70 new jobs in Wilson County,” Rolfe said. “We are proud to be the home of Permobil’s North American headquarters and appreciate this company for its continued investment and job creation in Tennessee.”
