As the Fourth of July draws near, excitement is in the air, especially after the holiday was all but sidelined due to the pandemic last year. Here are the things people need to know ahead of the celebrations in Wilson County.
Lebanon
Lebanon will be hosting an all-day event on the Fourth at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, 945 E. Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon. The free event begins at 10 a.m. Festivities will include a car show, motorcycle show, and bounce houses. There will be free watermelon and hot dogs, a balloon artist and the award-winning Evermean Evergreen Cloggers. Oh yeah, and the main event, fireworks. That show starts at 9 p.m.
Mt. Juliet
There will be two firework shows going on simultaneously in Mt. Juliet on the Fourth. Both should start about 9 p.m. There will be one at the Little League baseball fields at 10835 Lebanon Road.
Parking is available at this location for a $10 donation to the Little League organization, but if that fills up, additional parking on the side of the street or in the parking lot at Kroger or Publix will provide visibility of the show. Additionally, 94.1 FM The Fish, a Christian radio station in Nashville, will be providing a synchronized music set list for the fireworks, so attendees are encouraged to stay near their cars.
Just up the road, a second fireworks show will also occur at the Circle P Ranch on West Division Street near East Main. It is presented in collaboration by Circle P Ranch and Needham’s Nursery. This show will also start at 9 p.m.
According to a release from the Mt. Juliet Police Department, they have contracted with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department to provide traffic control. MJPD will also be in the area to monitor traffic and assist if needed.
Watertown
Watertown will host its annual Independence Day parade on Sunday at 3 p.m. Floats for the event need to be lined up no later than 2 p.m. Per the theme, “Stars, Stripes and Squirt Guns,” the event will feature prominent flag displays and the threat of getting wet.
For those who wish to remain dry, there is a no-squirt zone at the end of the parade route. The rules also say no shooting unarmed attendees and that water balloons are strictly prohibited.
The route begins at Round Lick Baptist Church, 745 W. Main St. and concludes at the street’s easternmost end.
Later that night, a fireworks display starts at dark, expected around 9 p.m., but Mayor Mke Jennings said Monday that could fluctuate by a quarter of an hour in either direction, depending on the weather, so he advised attendees to get there early. The fireworks can be viewed from Three Forks Community Park, 8630 Sparta Pike, Watertown.
Individual firework shows
While there are rules limiting when a person can launch fireworks in Wilson County’s municipalities, the fireworks themselves are legal during the two weeks leading up to Independence Day. The cities enforce a time window to prevent firework shows from running late into the night, with Watertown, Lebanon and Mt. Juliet cutting off permitted fireworks at 10 p.m.
If one does decide to forego the official city’s fireworks shows and conduct their own, be sure to follow these important safety tips offered by the National Council on Fireworks Safety.
For starters, never allow children to handle or ignite fireworks. Also make sure to read and follow all warnings and instructions.
Be sure, to never place any part of your body directly over a firework device when lighting the fuse and to back up a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
It’s always recommended to survey surroundings to make sure other people are out of range before lighting fireworks.
It shouldn’t have to be said but, never throw or point fireworks at people or animals.
It’s safest to light fireworks outdoors on smooth, flat surfaces away from homes, dry leaves and flammable materials.
Keep a bucket of water and a garden hose nearby in case of a malfunction or fire and never try to relight fireworks that have not fully functioned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.