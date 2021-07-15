The Wilson County Fair is inviting all county residents to take part in this year’s event by entering one or more of the hundreds of events and competitions.
“We want you to be part of your Wilson County Fair,” said Randall Clemons, president of the fair’s governing body, in a news release. “You can play a key part in the success of your fair by submitting your entries. We encourage as many people to participate as possible. The more entries, the better our fair.”
Competition that has been limited to Wilson County residents will remain that way even with the merger with the Tennessee State Fair. The Wilson County Fair Board will continue to focus on showcasing the talents of Wilson County.
In 2022, a new building will be built to house the Tennessee State Fair exhibits where the best in 40 categories from each county of Tennessee will be in competition. The building will showcase all 95 counties in Tennessee.
Information on entering is under the Competition & Exhibits tab at www.wilsoncountyfair.net. It is also in the annual fair catalog that is being distributed this week in the Lebanon Democrat, Wilson Post, The Chronicle of Mt. Juliet, and the Edge newspaper in Watertown. Catalogs can also be picked up at banks, chambers of commerce and the fair offices.
There are competitions for children and youths ages 5 to 18 years and adults age 19 and up. Categories include arts and crafts, canning, photography, sewing, quilts, fruits and vegetables, flowers, roses and plants, eggs, ham show, honey show, hay and field crops, home brewing, recycled yard and garden art, wine show, 4-H posters and exhibits, baking, corn bread challenge and candy. There will be 40 categories from the above where the first place winners in the 2021 fair will be entered in the 2022 Tennessee State Fair representing Wilson County,
There are also pageants for babies 0-23 months, doll parade and king of the fair 2-3 years and 4-6 Years, fair princess revue for four age groups from 7-15 years of age, fairest of the fair 16-21 years of age, Ms. Wilson County Fair 22-59 years of age and Ms. Wilson County Senior Tennessee 60 years and older, and a celebrating lovely pageant for special needs with categories from kindergarten to seniors. The pageants all will be held indoors at the Farm Bureau Expo Center and are open only to Wilson County residents.
The Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will run Aug. 12-21 at the James E. Ward Ag Center. This year’s theme is Honoring Hometown Heroes and the agricultural commodity focus will be Year of Beef. The fair is offering a season pass of $45, which is good for all 10 days. To celebrate the fair opening, admission will be half-price Aug. 12. Ages 6-12 will be $3 and ages 13 and up will be $6. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. The rides tickets will be $1 and must be purchased in $10 sheets.
The Wilson County Fair is operated by Wilson County Promotions with a 300-member board of directors and some 1,000 volunteers.
