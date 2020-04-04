The Wilson County EMA is urging construction companies, organizations, etc. to donate their inventory of N95 masks, half-face respirators and cartridges, and Tyvek suits to it and forego additional orders of those industrial masks.
The industrial masks that are used on construction sites are perfectly acceptable for healthcare workers to be protected from a respiratory disease, WEMA Director Joey Cooper said in the request.
Cooper is asking that have N95 masks, respirators, and Tyvek suits to donate, to fill out the a form and his staff will be in contact to arrange a pickup time and location. This is to keep the communications center from being overwhelmed with calls to donate.
The form can be found online at https://forms.gle/W69v8ArhoTvVF6gi8.
