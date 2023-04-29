The Twin States Iris Society, an affiliate of the American Iris Society, will host its annual iris show on May 6 at Lebanon’s Walter J. Baird Middle School.
This year’s theme is “Irises through the Garden Gate.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 29, 2023 @ 4:54 pm
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 29, 2023 @ 4:54 pm
The Twin States Iris Society, an affiliate of the American Iris Society, will host its annual iris show on May 6 at Lebanon’s Walter J. Baird Middle School.
This year’s theme is “Irises through the Garden Gate.”
The iris show is accredited by the American Iris Society (AIS), and judging is performed under the official rules and regulations of the AIS.
The show is free to the public for viewing and entry.
Anyone wishing to enter should bring their irises to the Walter J. Baird Middle School between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Two rules apply for entry. Irises are to be entered by the person who grew them, and the name of the iris must be provided.
Judging takes place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The doors are opened to the public for viewing, which takes place from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
The show includes horticultural and artistic divisions. The artistic design division includes six classes of floral designs by novice designers, and it is by invitation only.
Also, a sale of irises will be held on the date of the show from 10: 30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Irises can be ordered from the TSIS display gardens at Walter J. Baird Middle School.
Twin States Iris Society’s purpose is to encourage others to grow and show iris. The society holds fast to the traditions of cherishing iris from the past, while incorporating the tools of the present, in an attempt to learn everything possible about growing, showing and the culture of iris for the future generations.
— Submitted
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.