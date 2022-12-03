The newly elected members of the Lebanon City Council were sworn in Thursday night.
Camille Burdine, Ward 3, will begin her second term as a city councillor and is looking forward to another four years.
The first thing Burdine will be working towards is finishing up projects that began during her first term in office that include the Dell Webb Community off of South Hartland and the Lebanon Outlet Mall.
“I’m really looking forward to expanding the downtown and all the new opportunities for our city that are going to be here and hopefully be developed within the next four years,” Burdine said. “We’ve already had at least 10 businesses come to our downtown in this past year and they’re all different.”
Zoning is the number one issue facing Ward 3 that Burdine wants to address this term, along with infrastructure and stormwater.
“It feels great that people have put their confidence in me,” Burdine said. “Hopefully they’ve seen the good job that I’ve tried to do for them the last four years, so it’s a confidence booster that I’m on the right path in doing what our constituents want.”
Burdine wants her constituents to know that she’s working hard for them, and listening to them.
“I live, work, play and worship in this area and I think that we’re all striving for a better community,” Burdine said. “I’m going to try and keep it a community as this growth continues.”
Chris Crowell, Ward 4, will begin his second full term as a member of the city council. He’s looking forward to the next for years and helping the city move forward in the best way possible.
The first big thing that the council has coming up is the budget for the new calendar year.
“After the first of the year we’ll get started looking at the budget for the next fiscal year and looking at where our revenues are currently trending and what types of items we’ll have coming up in the different departments and trying to use our resources in the best way possible,” Crowell said.
As he settles into the next term, Crowell sees growth as one of the biggest issues facing Ward 4, and the city as a whole.
“We’re continuing to see new construction and the burden increasing on our infrastructure,” Crowell said. “We’re trying to make sure that as folks come in proposing things that we’re holding developers accountable for the impact that it creates on our community.”
While Crowell ran unopposed for re-election, he is very thankful to serve the people of Ward 4 for another four years.
“I’m humbled and honored that they’ve chosen me as their representative and I want to do everything I can to represent their interests going forward,” Crowell said.
Phil Morehead, Ward 6, is excited to begin his first term on the city council.
“I’m really excited to get going but I’m a little bit nervous because I’m stepping into an arena that I’ve never been in before,” Morehead said.
For the first couple of months, Morehead plans to listen, watch and learn the way things get done. He’s already been reaching out to the different homeowners association presidents in his ward to learn what the needs of their neighborhoods are.
“For my first couple months, I really want to do a fact finding mission to find out what people are looking for and what they would like to see me do,” Morehead said.
Morehead said that he’s very grateful to everyone in Ward 6 and honored to be working for his constituents.
“I’m here for everybody,” Morehead said. “I’m a transplant back to Tennessee only six years ago so I know i’m probably considered more of a new person by a lot of standards. I’m going to do my best to make sure that I’m serving people that are new coming to town and not forgetting those who were already here and helped make this town the way it is today.”
