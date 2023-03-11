Mt. Juliet EMS

The Mt. Juliet Fire Department will be rolling out its new emergency medical service on Monday morning with three city-owned ambulances.

The Mt. Juliet Fire Department will be adding medical emergency response to its list of services on Monday.

“It’s been on the horizon for several years,” Mt. Juliet Fire Department interim chief Joseph Edwards said. “The Mt. Juliet City Commission had gotten to a point where they knew the city was growing at a really fast rate, and they needed to do something to add to services and supplement some things the county was providing to give an extra layer of protection for citizens and for visitors.”

