For the second time in two weeks, the popping of fireworks has caused a disturbance in Lebanon High School.
School resource officers responded to the sounds of firecrackers coming from a men’s restroom at Lebanon High School on Tuesday.
“A male student was observed on the school security cameras exiting the restroom area during the time frame but denied involvement,” the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on social media. “According to the report, SROs noticed an odor (commonly associated with firecrackers) upon arrival to the restroom as well as multiple pieces of firecracker wrapping paper on the floor area.”
The newly assigned K-9 unit for the Lebanon Special School District, Blaze, and his handler, school resource officer Dusty Burton, also responded to LHS on Tuesday. Blaze issued a positive alert on a student’s backpack, and a firecracker was found inside a hidden pocket.
“The student involved was issued a juvenile citation for ‘unlawful acts in the sale and handling of fireworks’ and ‘disorderly conduct,’ ” the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said in its statement.
On Aug. 2, a shots-fired call originated from LHS. As emergency response teams prepared to respond, it was quickly discovered that the noise coming from the restroom was the sound of one or more firecrackers being set off.
“As for us dealing with these types of situations, it’s very unfortunate that LHS has had to deal with this type of distraction for the second time in as many weeks,” Wilson County Schools Public Information Officer Bart Barker said. “There’s really no rhyme or reason why this is happening, other than a few students who have made very poor choices. As a result, their actions have been handled appropriately via law enforcement citations and our district’s student code of conduct policies and procedures. While these firecracker incidents may be viewed as a hoax by some, we certainly don’t look at it that way at all. This will not be tolerated.”
While the district is unable to comment on the disciplinary actions for the student, Barker said that both Wilson County Schools and Lebanon High School are taking the incident seriously.
The district currently believes that there is no connection between Tuesday’s incident and the incident on Aug. 2.
“We encourage parents and guardians to talk to their students about severe consequences that can happen when actions, through very poor decision-making, are made,” Barker said.
