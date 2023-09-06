When Mt. Juliet City Commissioner Ray Justice was 6 years old, he asked guitar builder and teacher Fred Hedges to teach him to play guitar.
Hedges told Justice to come back when he turned 10 and that he would do just that.
“I remember walking across the street with that little guitar and being told, ‘Come back in four years,’ ” the 60-year-old Justice said. “When you’re 6 years old, you think that four years is a long time down the road.”
But, just like he was told to do, Justice went back.
“I think I was like 10 or 11,” Justice said. “They had just opened Shiloh Music Center, and I went and bought a $15 guitar and learned how to play it. Preston Walden was wanting to learn how to play guitar and banjo, and he was my neighbor. His dad was a singer down at Green Hill Church of Christ. He taught us how to sing harmony. So, we started playing everywhere we could play, incrementally getting a little bit better.”
That’s how the Cedar Creek Boys got its start.
Justice and Walden have been making music together ever since, while they both pursued careers in law enforcement.
“Off and on, we’ve played together our entire lives,” Justice said. “We may go a year and not play and then go another year and play five times together.”
Since they began performing together, Justice and Walden have added bassist Steve Dodson, drummer Eddie Russell and Veance Smith to the line up.
“(Veance) is kind of like family, because he’s always been there,” Justice said. “Me and Veance and Preston all graduated from Mt. Juliet (High School) in 1980 and 1981. That’s how long we’ve known Veance.”
While Russell joined the group later on, Justice has known him for a long time.
“I played with Eddie with various bands for 17 years before he became a member of our group,” Justice said. “Steve Dodson came on playing bass in 2017. He walked right in. He’s got the best smile, best attitude of anybody you’re ever gonna find.”
The Cedar Creek Boys perform country, southern rock, blues, and bluegrass. Growing up, Justice was influenced by artists such as Little Texas, the Eagles, and other 1980s and 90s bands.
“I’m a student of harmony,” Justice said. “I love harmony.”
This year, the Cedar Creek Boys performed at the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair.
“It was so cool to be up there,” Justice said. “We were local. We had all of our friends out there, and it was a blast. It was so much fun. It’s like a dream.”
Justice has always separated his music from his position as a Mt. Juliet city commissioner.
“I try to keep it somewhat separate, and I still want to do that,” Justice said. “There’s no politics in the music. I can escape it, and I can’t think of a better group of people to escape it with.”
Because of that separation, most don’t realize that Justice is a musician as well as a politician.
“They just have no clue, and they’ll see me on stage and say, ‘Well, I didn’t know you could do that,’ ” Justice said.
Over the years, the Cedar Creek Boys have made lots of memories together.
“We were doing a benefit for the Empower Me day camp with Daryl Worley in 2016 or 2017,” Justice said. “We were playing partially outdoors. We were under kind of a cover, and a storm was coming up. The last song that we always play is ‘The Dance.’ We finish it up very slow and pretty, and then, we really hardcore punch it. Just as we were getting ready to punch it, we punched at the same time a big bolt of lightning and thunder and rain and wind hit. It was crazy how great it felt.”
