Tony Duke, 75, of Lebanon, passed away on July 17, 2022.
The funeral service, conducted by Danny Sellars, is at noon on Thursday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery following the service. Visitation is at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the service at noon.
Anthony Everett “Tony” Duke was raised by his parents, Matilda Weaver and John W. Duke.
He loved University of Tennessee football.
He was the co-owner of D & D Manufacturing with his wife, Wilma.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, being outdoors and the occasional trip to the casino.
Tony attended Fairview Church.
Mr. Duke is preceded in death by: his wife, Wilma Duke; son, Bert Duke; parents, Matilda and John Duke; and numerous siblings.
He is survived by: his daughter-in-law, Wendy Duke; step-daughter, Joanne Garner; step-son, Jerry (Deborah) Gentry; grandchildren, Jessica Gentry, Jill Winston, April Cline; great-grandchildren, Mae, Gentry, Landon, Madison; numerous nieces and nephews; many special friends; and furry companion, Star.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.