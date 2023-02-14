Anthony Kevin Rose, 60, of Lebanon and Hartsville, passed away on Feb. 5, 2023, at Sumner Regional Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Rose.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sunshine this morning. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing this afternoon. High near 65F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy. Rain showers this evening with clearing late. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 10:53 am
Sunshine this morning. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing this afternoon. High near 65F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy. Rain showers this evening with clearing late. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 10:53 am
Anthony Kevin Rose, 60, of Lebanon and Hartsville, passed away on Feb. 5, 2023, at Sumner Regional Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Rose.
He is survived by: his mother, Jacqueline Donneita Rose; children, Jessica (Herb) Scranton, Jacquelene (David) Campbell, Justin (fiancé, Krissy Hall) Rose; brother, Allen Rose; grandchildren, Harley Scranton, Ayden Scranton, Madelyn Campbell, Maleah Campbell; aunts, Peggy (David) Cook, Patricia (Roger) Acuff; niece, Maddison Rose (Toby); and nephew, Ethan Rose. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Roberta Kenney, and her children, Mike Kenney and Chris Kenney, as well as numerous other loving family members and friends.
Mr. Rose was a farm caretaker and an auto body painter.
He loved an ole’ hot rod and enjoyed being outdoors with his animals.
He was a simple man at the end of the day, with both barefoot on the ground.
A celebration of life service for Kevin will take place on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Christian Life Chapel (located at 105 Holloway Dr. in Lebanon). Visitation will be held the same day for two hours prior to the service, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.