Services for Anthony LaJuan Walker, 39, will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Hamilton Chapel Church.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Anthony was preceded in death by: his mother, Janice Patterson Wallace; father, Maylon Walker; aunt, Elliotta Walker; and uncle, Dallas Ursery, Sr.
Survivors include: his children, lyanna Hawkins, Amarie Sowell, Kamryn Parker, Marquesha Burrus, MaShala Jackson; siblings, Anton (Shae) Patterson, Marlon (Kayla) Walker, Melvina Walker; step-mother, Rhonda Walker; aunts, Roxie Walker, Mary Patterson, Nancy Oden, Debra Brown; uncles, Juan Walker, Sr., Alvin Patterson; nephews, Jevon Walker, Amari Walker, Jayden Davis, Keontae Lockridge; nieces, Marshay Walker, Ki’mora Walker, Harmoni Walker, Dominique Davis, Jataysha Davis; the love of his life, Jarita Jackson; along with a host of cousins and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
