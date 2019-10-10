Anthony Saddler, age 36, passed away at Summit Medical Center on Oct. 4, 2019.
He is survived by devoted mother Thomessa Saddler, brother Mychel (Rachel) Saddler, sister Thanisha Black, grandparents Lula Martin and Janice Dowell Harrison, great-grandmother Rebecca Overall and many other relatives and friends.
He will lie in repose on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 from 11 a.m. to noon with funeral service to follow at Hellum Funeral Chapel.
The eulogist will be Rev. Douglas McKenzie and the officiant will be Rev. Dr. Lynn Hargrove Sr. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Old Hickory, TN
Arrangements entrusted to JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
