Anthony Scott Patton, 57 of Lebanon, died on Jan. 29, 2022, at Vanderbilt-Wilson County Hospital.
Born on Feb. 22, 1964, in Lebanon, he was the son of Bobby Patton and Peggy Knight Patton.
Scott was a graduate of Lebanon High School and was a commercial forklift operator.
He is survived by: his wife, Sharon Patton of Lebanon; sons, Kendall Scott Patton (and his wife, Amber) of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Anthony Jordan Patton of Lebanon; grandchildren, Karter Lane Patton, Emma Grace Patton, Ella Kate Patton; parents, Bobby and Peggy Patton of Lebanon; sister, Tracy Delaney (and her husband, Tim) of Houston, Texas; brother, Bryan Patton (and his wife, Molly) of Murfreesboro; and nieces and nephews, Zachary Delaney, Landyn Delaney, Mary Hannah Patton, Charlotte Patton, Zoe Grace Kilgore, Cade Kilgore, Shelby Luna and Tristan Thompson.
Scott was preceded in death by his grandchildren — Gracyn Kate Patton and Embry Lane Patton — and his grandparents, Frances “Nannie” Knight and Kenneth “Pa” Patton.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Immanuel Baptist Church, with Jeff Pratt officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the service time at the church.
Pallbearers are Kenny Patton, Jordan Patton, Bryan Patton, Tim Delaney, Zachary Delaney and Tristan Thompson.
Interment will be held at Jones Hill Cemetery in Watertown.
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
