The FBI and district attorney’s office are reviewing evidence of an incident that recently took place in Mt. Juliet involving anti-choice protestors at a health facility in Mt. Juliet.

Three individuals, initially involved in a demonstration at Carafem Health Center, located at 5002 Crossing Circle in Mt. Juliet, were arrested in Nashville for disrupting Planned Parenthood after Mt. Juliet Police Department personnel forced them out of the area.

