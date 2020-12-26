COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 1 Alabama is on top of the Southeastern Conference again. The SEC champions dominated all-SEC honors as voted on by a panel of members of The Associated Press.
Nick Saban was voted the league’s coach of the year, receiver DeVonta Smith nabbed SEC offensive player of the year honors and cornerback Patrick Surtain II is the defensive player of the year.
The only individual award the experienced Crimson Tide didn’t snag was newcomer of the year, which went to Auburn freshman runner Tank Bigsby.
Alabama led the SEC in scoring at almost 50 points a game, so it’s no surprise five Crimson Tide players were named to the first-team offense.
Quarterback Mac Jones, his top target in Smith and SEC leading rusher Najee Harris were voted to the team, along with center Landon Dickerson and tackle Alex Leatherwood.
Surtain, the talented junior, and defensive lineman Christian Barmore were on the defensive first team.
Florida’s Kyle Pitts was the team’s tight end and his teammate, receiver Kardius Toney, was named as the all-purpose player.
South Carolina 1,000-yard rusher Kevin Harris joined Najee Harris in the backfield.
Kentucky’s Darian Kinnard, Tennessee’s Trey Smith and Georgia’s Ben Cleveland filled out the first-team offensive line.
Anders Carlson of Auburn was voted the first-team kicker.
On defense, the line featured Dayo Odeyingbo of Vanderbilt, Bobby Brown III of Texas A&M and Trajan Jeffcoat of Missouri. The linebackers were Nick Bolton of Missouri, Grant Morgan of Arkansas and Monty Rice of Georgia.
The Bulldogs had Erik Stokes as cornerback and Richard LeCounte as safety. Jalen Catalon of Arkansas was the final member of the secondary.
Georgia’s Jake Camarda was named the first-team punter.
Gators quarterback Kyle Trask, who led the country with 4,125 yards and 43 touchdowns, headed up the second-team offense.
Log In
