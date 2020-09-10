The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 7, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I — Class 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Oakland (7) 3-0 97 1
2. Maryville (3) 2-0 93 2
3. Ravenwood 3-0 79 3
4. McMinn County 2-0 65 4
5. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett 3-0 60 5
6. Brentwood 2-1 48 6
7. Riverdale 2-1 31 9
8. Farragut 1-1 24 8
9. Mt. Juliet 3-0 16 NR
10. Whitehaven 0-0 15 7
Division I — Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Knoxville Central (10) 3-0 100 1
2. Summit 3-0 90 2
3. Knoxville West 3-0 80 3
4. Powell 3-0 64 4
5. Gallatin 3-0 52 6
6. Oak Ridge 2-1 48 5
7. Beech 2-1 47 7
8. Rhea County 3-0 34 8
9. Henry County 2-1 25 9
10. Dyer County 2-1 4 10
Division I — Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Elizabethton (8) 2-0 96 1
2. Hardin County (2) 3-0 90 2
3. Tullahoma 3-0 71 6
4. Anderson County 2-1 66 4
5. East Hamilton 3-0 61 5
6. Springfield 3-0 41 8
7. Marshall County 2-1 33 3
8. Greeneville 1-1 32 7
9. Lexington 3-0 29 9
10. Dyersburg 2-0 15 NR
Division I — Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Alcoa (10) 3-0 100 1
2. Covington 3-0 86 2
3. Red Bank 3-0 80 3
4. Loudon 3-0 66 4
5. Fairview 3-0 60 5
6. Westview 3-0 47 7
7. Milan 2-1 34 8
8. Pearl-Cohn 0-0 23 6
9. Giles County 1-1 12 9
10. Kingston 2-0 11 NR
Division I — Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Peabody (9) 3-0 99 1
2. Meigs County (1) 3-0 90 2
3. Lewis County 3-0 72 5
4. Watertown 2-1 62 6
5. Marion County 3-0 56 9
6. Trousdale County 1-2 41 3
7. Summertown 3-0 29 10
8. McKenzie 2-1 26 7
9. Bledsoe County 3-0 24 NR
10. Tyner Academy 1-1 21 4
Division I — Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. South Pittsburg (9) 3-0 99 1
2. Lake County 1-1 70 3
3. Huntingdon 2-1 68 4
4. Copper Basin 3-0 63 6
5. Fayetteville (1) 2-1 56 5
6. Moore County 3-0 48 NR
7. Coalfield 2-0 46 7
8. Cornersville 2-1 32 2
9. Greenfield 2-0 31 9
10. Monterey 1-0 10 NR
(tie) Gordonsville 2-1 10 NR
Division II — Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. Davidson Academy (9) 2-0 99 1
2. University-Jackson (1) 3-0 91 2
3. King’s Academy 3-0 79 3
4. DCA 2-0 39 NR
(tie) Friendship Christian 1-1 39 4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson Christian 35. Middle Tennessee Christian 12.
Division II — Class AA
Record Pts Prv
1. ECS (6) 2-0 87 1
2. CPA (3) 2-0 81 2
3. CAK 3-0 57 5
4. Grace Christian 3-0 56 3
5. Goodpasture 3-0 32 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lausanne Collegiate 13.
Division II — Class AAA
Record Pts Prv
1. Brentwood Academy (7) 3-0 88 2
2. McCallie 2-1 70 1
3. CBHS (1) 3-0 69 3
4. Baylor 1-0 64 5
5. MBA (1) 0-0 38 4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pope John Paul II 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.