High school students from across Wilson County flocked to the Cumberland University campus on Friday to participate in a criminal justice competition.
Local law enforcement agencies such as the Lebanon Police Department, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and the Mt. Juliet Police Department created different scenarios for students from Wilson County Schools to put their skills learned in criminal justice classes to the test.
Challenges included crime scene investigation, driving under the influence, vehicle searches, high-risk stops, unknown response, domestic calls, fingerprinting, and trivia.
The Mt. Juliet Police Department was previously involved in helping Green Hill High School students prepare for the competition.
“Seeing the Green Hill students being able to put their learned skills into application is a rewarding feeling,” Mt. Juliet Police Department Public Information Officer Tyler Chandler said. “You get to see them at the start, with your officers training them, and then, you get to see them apply that training. You’re able to see that they learned things, that they learned the skills and that your work paid off.”
In addition to helping Green Hill High students train, the Mt. Juliet Police Department also ran the high-risk stop scenario at the competition.
“They (MJPD officers) had different students come through and not just do the scenario, but to also learn more about the scenario and why officers will do that type of stop,” Chandler said.
The Lebanon Police Department became involved in the competition as a part of the Skills USA Program.
“It’s an after-school program, and it features vocational professions,” Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. P.J. Hardy said. “Criminal justice is included in this, even though you can go to college and get a degree in criminal justice. We’ve been participating with that for years.”
The local Skills USA competition had previously been held in Spring Hill, but it wasn’t going to take place this year. Law enforcement, Cumberland University, and the Tennessee National Guard pulled together a competition.
“All the teams that are participating get points to go towards the next level of competition,” Hardy said. “This is the regional. The next level would be the state level. You’ll have high schools from all over the state of Tennessee converge in Chattanooga in April, and they’ll compete in these same types of events. From there, they have an opportunity to go to nationals.”
The competition and Skills USA program give students who are interested in a career in law enforcement additional learning and training opportunities.
“You see the students get it,” Hardy said. “Those ah-ah moments, when they’re in the competition and they’re searching within themselves, they’re learning. I love seeing those moments, because you know that they’re not just walking through it or just aimlessly trying to get through the competition. They’re really trying to pull back in their mental rolodex of their training and pull from that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.