As construction on a roundabout at the intersection of Willoughby Station Boulevard and South Greenhill Road in Mt. Juliet enters its second phase, traffic patterns have shifted to create a three-way stop.
“We’re in construction right now, and as part of the traffic control to keep traffic open, we have to shift traffic,” Mt. Juliet Public Works and Engineering Deputy Director Matthew White said. “There’s gonna be four different phases of traffic control. This is phase two that we just started (Thursday).”
The three-way stop that’s been put into place at the intersection will remain until February.
“There’s sight visibility issues, so we have to install the three-way stop for safety reasons,” White said. “Ultimately, we’re constructing a roundabout, so once the project’s completed, it won’t be a three-way stop anymore.”
The planning phase for the project began approximately six years ago.
“We’d had a high number of crashes at the intersection, and most of the crashes were T-Bone-type crashes that resulted in injuries,” White said. “A roundabout is a great solution to not only reduce crashes but reduce T-Bone-type crashes. Those are the crashes that cause the most injuries.”
The way traffic flows in the roundabout should help decrease the amount of injury crashes.
“Because of the way you enter the roundabout, you’re entering at an angle,” White said. “If there’s a vehicle already in (the traffic) circle and there’s a car trying to enter, if they collide, it’s a sideswipe. You have the car enter in at an angle, so if there is a collision, it’s mostly sideswipes and not a direct 90-degree crash. The roundabout helps slow traffic down, so if there is a crash, it’s typically not a severe, high-speed crash.”
The roundabout should also help improve the traffic flow at the intersection.
“At the current intersection, it’s very hard to take a left out of Willoughby Station Boulevard onto South Greenhill Road during peak traffic times, because there’s such a high volume of traffic on South Greenhill,” White said. “In this case, as (drivers) approach the roundabout, they’ll be able to yield and enter into the roundabout as soon as there’s a gap.”
One of the reasons that a roundabout at that intersection was an attractive way for the public works department to help alleviate congestion was because an intersection typically doesn’t have any left-hand turns.
“You’re basically making a right-hand movement every time you enter into a roundabout,” White said. “You’re crossing less lanes of traffic to make the movement. Traffic flows better.”
Each of the four phases of constructing the roundabout will shift traffic over to help crews work on the road.
“We have to shift (the crews) around so they can work in this area and then shift them back over to another area so they can work on the other side,” White said. “(The phases) are moving traffic around, keeping traffic open flowing.”
Keeping traffic moving during construction was something that the department considered early on in the design process.
“The main thing that we considered during the design of the roundabout was designing it in such a way that we can keep traffic flowing at all times, because it’s a very busy roadways and a busy, busy intersection,” White said. “We actually designed the center of the roundabout east of the current intersection, that way we have room to shift traffic one way or another and always keep traffic open during construction. There’s been very minimal impact to traffic flow during construction because of the way we designed it.”
