Imagine a community where child-abuse prevention is possible.
Every April, the 15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center (CAC) promotes Child Abuse Prevention Month to raise public awareness of child abuse and neglect. Child Abuse Prevention Month can ignite a movement, recommit efforts and resources aimed at protecting children and strengthening families, and promote community involvement through activities that support the cause.
Each year, the child advocacy centers across the state and nationwide issue proclamations and provide trainings and outreach to raise awareness and to encourage communities to take steps to improve the well-being of children. This year, with funding by United Way of Wilson County and Upper Cumberland, the CAC will display child abuse prevention billboards in each of the five counties it serves.
Over the last 11 years, the CAC has completed more than 2,586 forensic interviews with child victims of sexual and severe physical abuse.
In 2021, the CAC received 518 referrals from the Department of Children’s Service and conducted 380 forensic interviews.
One in 10 children will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday. Of those, 93% are abused by someone they know and trust. There are 37% who are abused by immediate or extended family members. Of the children who are sexually abused, 20% are abused before the age of 8, and 90% never tell.
Half of sexually-abused children suffer trauma severe enough to negatively impact their adult lives.
They’re three times more likely to abuse drugs and alcohol and twice as likely to drop out of school.
“We should educate ourselves year-round about the signs of sexual and severe physical abuse,” 15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center CAC Executive Director Scott Ridgway said. “We should listen to our children and young adults about their feelings, open up communication, ask about and validate their feeling’s and assure them did nothing wrong.”
Signs in children and teens include:
Physical problems such as chronic stomach pains or headaches may occur. Emotional and behavioral signals are more common. Some of them are too-perfect behavior, anxiety, withdrawal, fear, depression, unexplained anger, and rebellion.
Nightmares, bed-wetting, falling grades, cruelty to animals, bullying, being bullied, fire setting, runaway, and self-harm of any kind may be signs.
Sexual behavior and language that is not age-appropriate can be red flags.
Use of alcohol and drugs and an early age can be a sign.
The child advocacy center promotes awareness of child sexual abuse with Stewards of Children training to adults at no cost on how to react, respond and report child sexual abuse. For every adult trained, 10 children are better protected.
Over the last 10 years, more than 2,300 adults have been trained by the child advocacy center, resulting in 20,000 children being better protected from abuse.
To learn how to get involved with the child advocacy center or to request free child-abuse-prevention training for a group, business, agency, or organization, visit cac15.org.
To report child abuse or neglect, call 1-877-237-0004.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.