Services for April M. Conner, 54, was held on Friday at 1 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
Visitation was held one hour prior to the service. Interment was held at Bethel Cemetery in Livingston.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Anita Marie Johnson, and brother, Johnny Darrell Johnson.
Survivors include: her husband, James Mitchell Conner, sons, James Conner, Jr., Jerry Kelley; daughter, Kristin Conner; three grandchildren; father, Howard Johnson; brother, Jimmy Ray (Kathy) Johnson; along with many family and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
