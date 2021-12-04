I like pretty things. For that reason, we own very uncomfortable furniture.
When we married, my husband owned just a few things — a hot plate, some mismatched plates and a comfortable old recliner he’d been handed down. We fought all the time about that chair.
Eventually, we compromised, and he got his own space. Everything old and ugly goes in this room. There are two recliners in there, his old one and one he bought himself later in life. They don’t match. He says that he likes it that way.
He and his two dogs sit in there for hours, watching football, eating Tostitos, and placing red solo cups straight onto our 25-year-old coffee table … with not a coaster or care in the world.
I don’t go in there much. It gives me anxiety. He says that he likes it that way.
The rest of the house is mine. And while I don’t really have anywhere comfortable to sit, and I’m constantly wiping fingerprint marks off of the refrigerator door. It makes me happy to live where all things are clean, organized and perfectly-matched.
So, as you can imagine when I walked into my living room to find a fly glue board hanging from the light fixture, I lost my (mind).
A few hours earlier I’d asked my husband to find the fly swatter. He proceeded to get one of the fly glue boards that he uses in his goat pens and hang it right in the middle of the house.
“Are you insane,” I screamed out. “Who does that?”
He replied, “What? You said we had flies.”
I answered, “Get it down.”
He countered, “No, I had to get the ladder to get it up there.”
My head literally exploded at that point. The things that I said can never be unsaid.
Regardless, he said that until I unsaid them, the glue board would remain.
For two days, it (and the ladder) remained just out of my reach, with not a fly in sight. But this big, orange glue board — the ugliest thing I’ve ever seen — hung right in the center of my pretty, perfect little room …as if we were livestock.
Finally, and only after my threatening to set his recliner on fire, coupled with also hiding his remote, did we reach an amicable resolution. The glue board came down, and we each retreated to our spaces.
Having just celebrated our 27th wedding anniversary, you might wonder what our secret is for such wedded bliss. First, of course, each having your own space is important. Second, allowing each spouse to just be who they are, without trying to change them is key, and third, insuring all the recording devices in the home tape over themselves every 48 hours is vital.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Angel Kane and Becky Andrews.
