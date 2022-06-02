Multiple construction and road repairs by the Tennessee Department of Transportation is expected to significantly impact Wilson County traffic this weekend and next. Motorists should be aware of detours and work windows.
The road-widening project on the Mt. Juliet Road/SR-171 overpass is nearing completion, and the focus of the work is turning to the Interstate-40 on-ramps. According to a release from Rebekah Hammonds, the TDOT Region 3 community relations officer, the project will affect drivers trying to reach the Providence Marketplace area.
Since the overpass sees a high volume of traffic regularly, Hammonds indicated that the department expects the work to have a “significant impact” on traffic.
The work will reportedly be completed in two phases, the first on the north side of the interstate and the second on the south side.
Work being done this weekend starts on Friday at 8 p.m., with lane closures on I-40 westbound on and off-ramps. Crews will be out the entire weekend, with work expected to be completed at 5 a.m. on Monday morning.
Hammonds indicated that phase two will have the same closure but will begin on June 10 at 8 p.m, and last until June 13 at 5 a.m.
Motorists traveling north on Mt. Juliet Road will not be able to turn left on to I-40 West toward Nashville. Instead, they will be detoured on I-40 East to Golden Bear Parkway (exit 229B) where they will loop back around to I-40 West.
Motorists exiting I-40 West will have only the option to go north on Mt. Juliet Rd. Drivers wanting to turn left on to Mt Juliet Road toward Providence will be detoured to Old Hickory Boulevard at exit 221, where they can loop back around to exit 226A.
Two southbound lanes of Mt Juliet Road will remain open during daytime hours, and one northbound lane of Mt. Juliet Road will remain open.
According to Hammonds, the construction consists of replacing the existing bridge approach slabs on the north and south sides of I-40 to bring them up to TDOT standards.
Hammonds also indicated that after considering the traffic volume of that route, TDOT decided to accelerate the project in an effort to reduce the impact on road conditions.
“We know how busy that area is,” Hammonds said. “We have created a schedule that allows the work to be done in these two weekends, with these two closures rather than taking much longer, instead of having partial closures over several weekends.”
Sparta Pike
The I-40 overpass at Sparta Pike in Lebanon was damaged earlier this year when a roll-off truck collided with the underside of the overpass. The I-40 exit ramp for northbound lanes on Sparta Pike has been closed since that time.
Lebanon officials have raised concerns about the project not being completed in time for the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair in August.
According to Hammonds, the work will be underway this weekend, with work starting on Friday at 8 a.m. Like the project in Mt. Juliet, the work will take place until 8 a.m. on June 6.
“Crews will remove the bridge’s damaged beam and set a new one,” Hammonds said in a press release. “Sparta Pike northbound traffic will use a signed detour that utilizes Maddox Simpson Parkway, US-231, and Tennessee Boulevard.”
Repairs officially began on May 15 after an emergency contract was awarded on April 15. Work is expected to be completed by July 15 in time for the fair.
The emergency repair contract was awarded to Mid-State Construction for approximately $840,000.
The overpass has been damaged four times over the last three years.
