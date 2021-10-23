Upcoming road closures in Wilson County could disrupt traffic. Be advised when planning routes.
Closures are as follows:
Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40
• Nightly, 8 p.m. — 5 a.m. (excluding Monday), I-40 eastbound and westbound will have intermittent lane closures for bridge-widening activities near the Cumberland River.
WILSON COUNTY SR 109The reconstruction on SR 109 from north of US 70 (SR 24) to south of the Cumberland River
• Daily, 9 a.m. — 3:30 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 109 for construction activities.
WILSON COUNTY SR 171
• Nightly, 8 p.m. — 5 a.m., SR 171 will have intermittent lane closures for bridge-widening activities.
WILSON COUNTY US 70
Construction of a pedestrian facility
• Daily, 8 a.m. — 3:30 p.m., US 70/SR 24 near West Baddour Parkway will have intermittent lane closures for utility relocation and sidewalk construction.
— Submitted
