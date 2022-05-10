Only 17 schools in Tennessee saw a senior class register 100% of eligible voters this year. Wilson County is home to two of them.
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy and Lebanon’s Friendship Christian School were visited by Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett on Friday and recognized with the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award for attaining registration mark. Dudley was a suffragist pioneer integral in getting the 19th Amendment passed.
Seniors from FCS said that it took a group effort to reach the mark.
“We would ask our classmates, ‘Hey, have you signed up to vote yet,’ ” said Ciwan Kapan, a student at FCS.
Kapan indicated that through discussions with teachers and classmates, he learned that it can be difficult to disentangle the importance of voting from a political motivation to do so.
“Everywhere you go, people are going to have a little bit of bias going on,” Kapan said. “Even if you don’t think you’re biased, it’s still going to affect you in certain ways.”
Kapan added that it should not discourage a person from voting or from talking to one’s friends and others about voting.
One of Kapan’s classmates, Aisy Dixner, plans to study mechanical engineering at Tennessee Technological University next year. Despite the drive back from Cookeville, Dixner mentioned that she is excited to be voting in person for the first time this August.
“My mom has always encouraged me to have my opinion and to find my own voice,” Dixner said. “She tries not to impart her opinion on me but to let me get there myself and form my own opinions.”
The students shared that during the conversations about voting, the teachers incentivized them to register by assigning it into the curriculum. Another FCS senior, Emily Richerson, said that when it comes to voting, the only incentive people should need is knowing they are participating in the civic process, but she did have a revolutionary idea for improving voter turnout.
“They should offer donuts at the polling center,” Richerson jokingly said.
At MJCA, the American government teacher, Dan Davis, indicated that historically, he has taken his students on trips to the capitol building in Nashville to speak with elected representatives.
“That wasn’t possible last year, so we invited local officials to come to us,” Davis said. “The secretary of state was one official who came earlier in the year and spoke with our class.”
Davis said that he places an emphasis on local government to his students.
“The best thing is to be involved so you can figure out how things work,” Davis said. “The young people who are seniors, their time is now, so we doubled down on civic engagement and made it a big issue. If you care what is going on in this community, you need to be a part of the process. At a minimum, you need to know who you’re voting for and why. You should vote for people who represent your principles and never arbitrarily pick someone.”
On Friday, Hargett said that he would like to see other Tennessee schools “answer the challenge” that has been set forth by FCS and MJCA.
“(Complete voter registration) is not common at all,” Hargett said. “I think we had 17 schools statewide that achieved this ... two in Wilson County.”
For those seniors who are not 18 yet, Hargett has a message.
“If you are 17 now, but are going to be 18 by the time of the next election, you can go ahead and register,” Hargett said. “This is the opportunity. When you participate in elections, you are participating in your local form of government. Voting is the most fundamental way you can do that. When you don’t vote, you turn over the keys of power to those who do.”
