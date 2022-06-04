Eastland Construction and RE/MAX Exceptional Properties recently awarded 18 students a total of $32,000 in scholarships.
Since the scholarship program began in 2017, a total of $165,200 has been given out.
Bobby Eastland and Debbie Melvin believe in giving back to their employees, subcontractors and banking partners that work with them.
Scholarships are awarded to the children or grandchildren of their employees.
Each student received either $1,000 (if they were on a Hope Scholarship) or $2,000.
The scholarships can be used for college or trade school.
The scholarship recipients include:
- Evan Clemmons, a sports medicine major at Cumberland University who plans to graduate in the fall of 2023. Evan Clemmons plays football for Cumberland. He is the grandson of Jeanette Watson at Southern Bank of Tennessee.
- Jacob Clemmons is completing his freshman year at Cumberland University, where he is on the varsity wrestling team. Jacob Clemmons is working to obtain his business degree. He is the grandson of Jeanette Watson with Southern Bank of Tennessee.
- Watson Cole is a sophomore at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, studying supply chain management with a focus on business analytics. He is also in the Tennessee National Guard. Cole is also a student pilot working towards his private pilot’s license. He is the grandson of Faye Watson with Re/Max Exceptional Properties.
- Kelsey Douglas in in her third year at Volunteer State Community College, where she is working to obtain her ultrasound technician license. She is the daughter of Jamie Douglas with Eastland Construction.
- Cailyn Douglas attends Tennessee Tech University as a political science major. Her plans are to continue political science research in graduate school on completion of her bachelor of science degree. Douglas is the daughter of Jamie Douglas with Eastland Construction.
- Chance Dedman is graduating from Wilson Central High School and will be attending East Tennessee State University. Dedman has earned the rank as an Eagle Scout. He is the son of Tim Dedman with Eastland Construction.
- Tayler Eastland is a student at Middle Tennessee State University, where he is currently working to obtain a degree in residential construction management. He is the son of Bobby Eastland Jr., the president of Eastland Construction.
