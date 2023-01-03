Arval “A.B.” Hedgespeth, 87, of Lebanon, passed away on Dec. 28, 2022.
A.B was born on Jan. 9, 1935, to the late Ramie B. Hedgespeth and Ester Feather Whitlock.
Updated: January 3, 2023 @ 5:41 pm
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Clifford (Bessie) Hedgespeth.
Loving husband, Daddy, and Pa B to his family, he is survived by: his wife of 62 years, Millie Jean Mitchell Hedgespeth; daughters, Donna Williams, Kathy Partlow (and her husband, Jason); grandchildren, Kaylyn (Matt) Manning, Dylan (fiancé, Tabitha Wheeler) Williams, Jack (Leah) Partlow, Grant (Savannah) Partlow; great-grandchildren, Ashton Cox, Lyla Manning; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
He was an Army veteran, member of Fairview Baptist Church, and owner of A.B Rental & Supply for 26 years. One could always find him down at his shop working on a project.
He was known as “the man with the caboose” on Coles Ferry Pike.
He was a hard-working, faithful, and generous man, always treating others with love and kindness.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday at Fairview Baptist Church from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Fairview Baptist Church by mailing those to 1660 Leeville Pike, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37090, in memory of A.B Hedgespeth.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
