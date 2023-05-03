The city of the Lebanon will be launching the new TextMyGov program on May 15.
“We’ve been looking for ways to make it easier to get citizens information rather than having them go to the website,” Management Information Systems (MIS) Director Mike Collinsworth said. “This is one of the easiest ways to do that.”
The program will allow residents to text in their questions and requests to the city at the official TextMyGov number at 615-442-7970.
“We have keywords that we look for in the text thread, and if any of those keywords hit, the information is automatically sent back to them,” Collinsworth said. “It’s very simple and easy to use.”
Users will be able to access information on topics like billing and report issues more easily by using the program, which will be adding keywords as people make inquiries.
“We go through and add keywords that we think people would be looking for on the site,” Collinsworth said. “We have a log on our end that we see and check the dashboard periodically to see what keywords are being used and being keyed into the system, and we look for the words that repeat.”
Mayor Rick Bell approached Collinsworth about starting the program a few months ago.
“I asked if there’s any way that we can create a way for people to communicate with us better, not just us with communicating with citizens, but citizens communicating with us,” Bell said. “He said, ‘Yes, it’s TextMyGov.’ He said that it’s something he’s been wanting to do for a long time.”
The city council approved funding for the project.
“I think it’s going to benefit citizens in a number of ways,” Bell said. “At the moment, if people want to contact us, they call. Oftentimes, those calls go to voicemail, or they’ll have to be transferred to the right place. That’s always a hassle for anyone to do that. We also have an email system where people can email a situation to us, but that requires going to the website and looking for that. This really streamlines things.”
The TextMyGov program will help lessen the amount of steps residents have to go through to get information.
“You text the number, and it’s that simple,” Bell said.
