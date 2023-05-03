Lebanon City Hall

The city of Lebanon’s new TextMyGov service will streamline the process of residents getting important information from the city.

 Abbey Nutter/Lebanon Democrat

The city of the Lebanon will be launching the new TextMyGov program on May 15.

“We’ve been looking for ways to make it easier to get citizens information rather than having them go to the website,” Management Information Systems (MIS) Director Mike Collinsworth said. “This is one of the easiest ways to do that.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.