So this morning, to my husband’s surprise, I was cooking … or what I consider cooking at least.
On the menu was chocolate protein balls … basically water, chocolate protein powder and almond butter.
The conversation went something like this …
“Yuck, what are you making,” he said.
Perfect wife replied, “Protein balls … I’m trying to be healthier.”
He replied, “Why … you’ve made it this far.”
Patient wife answered, “Made it this far … what does that mean?”
Husband replied, “I mean, you’ve lived this far already. Why start eating like that now?”
And believe me, later that day — as I indulged in my non-mouth-watering chocolate protein balls — I could not remember why I was doing this to myself either … other than, the one good thing about protein balls is that when I put these babies in the fridge, no one — and I mean no one — steals one.
Hey, at least I’m trying.
It’s not the best motto to live by, but not the worst either. And it’s perfect for 2023.
I take my vitamins when I remember.
I go to Pilates, if I can fit it into my week.
I eat hummus and veggies for lunch most days.
And I contemplate giving up soda, bread and processed food at least three times a day as well.
Recently, a group of my friends has been on a serious health kick — thus, the protein balls. They’ve all been exercising, eating super healthy and encouraging each other in a group.
The fitness group has their own messaging app, and all day long they are texting each other with recipes, workout meet-ups and motivational memes.
Some days, I watch intently as my phone blows up with their messages, and then, I force myself to go work out with them.
Other days, I turn off the group notifications, because I’m sure they somehow can see me feasting on my full-fat caramel mocha latte.
This morning, I turned the girls back on, made my protein balls, took my vitamins, and ran at the park. And being as it’s a good day, I’ve contemplated (even more so than usual) giving up sodas and carbs.
Tomorrow I may not be as good. And that’s ok. Because the next day, I might again.
As my wise husband said, I’ve made it this far already.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Angel Kane and Becky Andrews.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County's Angel Kane and Becky Andrews.
