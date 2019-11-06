The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, the City of Lebanon and First Baptist Church presented Halloween on the Square on Thursday evening, held indoors for the first time ever.
At the beginning of the week, weather channels predicted a high in the upper 60s and an overnight low in the mid 20s -- more than 10 degrees lower than Lebanon's average Halloween temperature -- as well as rain and sleet.
Organizers worked quickly to move the event indoors so families could still enjoy trick-or-treating, and they announced on Wednesday that it had been relocated to First Baptist Church.
PJ Hardy, of the Lebanon Police Department, said it was a great idea to move the event indoors.
"This was a huge improvement, given the weather conditions outside," he said. "We're really glad we were able to move it inside. It's going to make for a much better night for everyone."
Melanie Minter, the president of the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, agreed that moving the event was the best decision.
"All the partnerships agreed that moving this event was the safest option," Minter said. "We are so grateful to First Baptist Church for making this possible for the safety of our children."
Minter also noted that this year was possibly the largest turnout Halloween on the Square has ever seen.
"There were around 4,000 people at the event with lines
see event/page 2
wrapped around the church parking lot," she said. "It was definitely one of the largest, if not the largest, turnout for Halloween on the Square."
All of the events that would normally take place at Halloween on the Square were still held on Thursday.
"Everything we would normally do on the square, like the costume contests and parade, were still done," Minter said. "The children and parents were even given hot chocolate while they waited in line."
Minter said everyone seemed happy to have a warm place to trick-or-treat.
"We really felt like the community was glad that we were able to provide a location indoors, but that nothing about the event everyone loves changed," Minter said. "We were so glad to provide a safe, warm place for Halloween."
