A move aimed at making Wilson County Schools more competitive with other districts found favor with the board of education on Monday. Not all board members approved, however, as the motion passed 6-1.
The WCS Board of Education held a special-called meeting on Monday to vote on an updated pay plan. Wilson County Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell recommended the plan, saying that it would make the district a more appealing destination for outside educators to join while also restructuring how teachers already in the system are paid.
“When I took this job, I made a commitment that we would attract, retain and compete,” Luttrell said. “This budget is an example of that.”
The new pay plan combines an individual’s educational background with their experience as an educator. It gets away from the previous pay plan that rewarded teachers based on performance metrics like testing, which were then used to establish a level of effectiveness (LOE). Using those metrics, a teacher is categorized from level 1-5, with additional levels garnering greater pay increases each year.
Some on the school board argued that the merit-based pay was not wholly reflective of the job being performed by the teacher, and that it could discourage new teachers struggling to find methods that work in the classroom.
“Testing should not be a single day snapshot of your classroom’s performance,” WCS board member Carrie Pfeiffer said.
Pfeiffer was one board member who voted to approve the new plan. Pfeiffer also pointed out that merit-based pay can hurt teachers that it had previously helped. She shared that a peer who was consistently a level 5 teacher, went through a tough year, losing a loved one among other setbacks, and it resulted in a reduction of their level that school year, leading to a lowered wage increase.
“To have income based on these things is wrong,” Pfeiffer said.
Pfeiffer’s colleague, WCS board member Melissa Lynn, cast the lone dissenting vote against the plan.
“I know teachers want away from testing, but this increase doesn’t look good for our teachers,” Lynn said. “If I am a level-five teacher, I should make $1,100. Some will make $500. Others may make more, but mathematically, I am better off taking a chance with my test scores.”
After what teachers endured during the first full school year of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Lynn voiced an objection to potentially scaling them back from what they may have been expecting to receive.
“Last year was a very hard year,” Lynn said. “For those people that don’t understand, you receive your merit pay (the following) year. So, teachers that taught last year under horrific circumstances won’t receive that merit pay until next year, but some of them won’t get that merit pay with the new plan.”
Luttrell acknowledged that approaching the problem from a singular perspective was not a luxury that he had in his position.
“When I look at what is best for this district, I am not looking through the lens of an individual teacher ... I am looking overall for what we try to compare and compete with,” Luttrell said. “Last year, the (level of effectiveness rating) came from professionalism and planning. Instruction was not even included as part of that evaluation, so there was no testing. So, we took two parts of that to determine the LOE. That is not the original design of the LOE system.
“Whenever we move away from the basis for our pay scale, there will be people who are out of step with the step plan. There will always be people that are unhappy with it. We have to ask the tough question ... what is best for the district.”
What is best for the district might not mean developing every teacher internally, as Pfeiffer pointed out during the meeting. She applied the new pay-plan structure to a hypothetical set of individual teachers as evidence that it would discourage decorated transplants to Middle Tennessee from seeking employment in Wilson County.
“If you have a 25-year teacher who is already in our district and has been a level 5 and got the $1,100 increase, they are making $62,000,” Pfeiffer said. “If we had a similar teacher coming to us from somewhere else, and they are trying to find a school system to work in, our current plan would only pay them $51,000. That is more than a $10,000 difference between two teachers with very similar experience. We are never going to be able to hire that new teacher. They are going to go somewhere else, because we are that far behind. In Rutherford County, that teacher could have made more than $60,000. We cannot base a pay plan around teachers who are already making significantly more than peers coming into the system from outside.”
