NASHVILLE — Nine years after the EPA first found Tennessee’s Eastman Chemical Company was polluting the air with unsafe levels of sulfur dioxide from its coal-burning power plants, the state is still working to bring the company into compliance with national air quality standards.

That’s according to a new state audit of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, released to the public this week, that also found continuing problems with the department’s data management.

