KINGSPORT — Christine Egbert was astounded when she learned the story of the total strangers who helped more than 7,000 Danish Jews escape to neutral Sweden during World War II.
Shortly after, she realized it was time that she told the story through her historical fiction novel, “Miracle Across the Sound.”
“I always thought I knew just about everything about World War II,” Egbert told the Times News. “But when I found out how Denmark had virtually saved all of their Jews when they were three years into the occupation by the Nazis, I was floored because I had never heard of this. I thought, ‘I have got to put this into a novel.’ ”
Egbert’s novel weaves the fictional story of a 20-year-old Jewish college student and his Lutheran former fiancé with the true events of October 1943, when ordinary Danish citizens and the underground smuggled nearly all of their Jewish countrymen across the sound — the body of water that separates Denmark from Sweden.
Though the story includes the romance between the two characters, the true events that took place in Denmark and Sweden serve as the backdrop and a focus all their own.
“To push the story forward, and because I wanted people to really see what happened over there, I put smaller scenes between the fictional scenes that were actually like little docudramas of things that actually happened,” Egbert said.
One such true event was the story of half-Jewish physicist Niels Bohr, who eventually made it to the U.S. to help Albert Einstein build the bomb that helped end World War II. As mentioned in “Miracle Across the Sound,” Bohr refused to leave for the U.S. after making it to Sweden until the king publicly announced that the country would allow Jews to claim asylum. That announcement allowed the underground to continue its rescue efforts.
“I find things like that absolutely fascinating,” Egbert said.
What might strike readers the most, as it did Egbert, is the true story of average citizens, from fishermen to local families, who helped those in danger escape to Sweden before the work of the underground even began.
“The majority of the people who helped were not big-name, renowned people,” Egbert said. “It wasn’t initially the underground. It started when word spread that the ships were in the harbor, and at midnight, the Nazis were going to start raiding the homes of the Jews.
“Before that, it was just ordinary Danes that heard about this and started hiding those that they knew (were in danger), and total strangers started taking people in.”
It’s been more than 70 years since those brave men and women helped hide, protect and ship Danish Jews to safety. Yet, Egbert said that she believes the importance of the story illustrated throughout her novel also applies to the faith and courage needed in today’s world.
“I realized that the days are getting darker and darker that we’re living in,” Egbert said. “Everyone knows all the darkness about World War II, but in the midst of whatever is really dark, with faith, in doing the right thing and trusting the Lord, miracles happen. I think that’s what people need to know today.”
Soon, that message could be shared through Egbert’s story in a different format.
Egbert told the Times News that actor, producer and screenwriter Christopher Hensel expressed interest in making her novel into a film through his faith-based company, Jeb Stuart Productions (which is named after the character Hensel played in the TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard.”) She said Hensel plans to work on the book-to-film production within the next three months.
Egbert is originally from Key West, Florida, and moved to Kingsport 15 years ago with her husband, John, who has since passed. Her husband’s dementia offered challenges over time, which led Egbert to start writing as she did as a young girl, but this time with a fervor that led to a few unpublished books and eventually “Miracle Across The Sound.”
“I have always loved to write, but it wasn’t until I was going through the crisis of realizing my husband had dementia that I started writing again, this time doing fiction,” Egbert said. “I actually used to write scenes of conversations we had that were so frustrating, but I would rewrite it the way it would be in a perfect world.
“It didn’t take long after doing that that writing became its own end, and it wasn’t just therapy anymore.”
Egbert spent time writing wholesome, secular fiction, but eventually vowed to dive into faith-based writing. Later, she published “Miracle Across the Sound” through Little Roni publishers’ Betrothed imprint out of Clanton, Alabama.
“I told the Lord from now on I would only write for him,” Egbert said.
Through it all, Egbert said that she hopes others learn to lean on their faith and act courageously, just as the heroes did in “Miracle Across the Sound” and during the true events of October of 1943.
All it takes, she said, is doing the work and keeping the faith that God will do the rest.
“I know (the book) will get into the hands of those who need to read it,” Egbert said. “And that’s my goal.
“God just connects dots when it’s His will to do so.”
