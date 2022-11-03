NASHVILLE — A man accused of intentionally setting fire to a Tennessee Planned Parenthood clinic and of firing shots later at a federal courthouse died months ago, officials announced on Monday in disclosing both the man’s death and the allegations.

Federal court documents indicate that the man, Mark Thomas Reno, 64, died on Aug. 15. Yet, many of the documents in his case were sealed until this week, including records showing that he had been arrested in connection with the Planned Parenthood arson fire.

