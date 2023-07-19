Back to School

Summer has flown by, and in just under two weeks, kids across Wilson County will be returning to school.
Parents and guardians always need to know of any changes or new information before the new school year starts. That information varies this year for students in the Wilson County School District and the Lebanon Special School District.
Wilson County School District
The Wilson County School District’s first day of school is Aug. 1.
After the Wilson County School Board approved several start time changes throughout the district, school start times for kindergarten through eighth-grade schools, middle schools and high schools may look a little different than parents are accustomed to.
All K-5 and K-8 schools, Watertown Middle School and Watertown High School will start at 7:30 a.m. All middle schools and high schools except for Watertown Middle School and Watertown High School will start at 8:30 a.m.
“Families who desire to have their child ride a bus this school year are encouraged to make that designation in their Skyward account (school management software, if they haven’t done so already),” Wilson County Schools Public Information Officer Bart Barker said. “It helps tremendously in the planning process.”
Families who need to apply for free or reduced meals can find the application on Wilson County Schools’ website.
“While the USDA’s Free Meals for All Program ended at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year, families who wish to apply for free/reduced-priced meals can do so through the online application,” Barker said. “Those forms are available at their child’s school as well.”
Fall break will span from Oct. 2-10, and a teacher professional development day will be held on Oct. 11. Thanksgiving break will be from Nov. 20-24. Winter break will begin on Dec. 20, 2023, and the first day of the spring semester will be on Jan. 4, 2024. Spring break will be from March 11-15, 2024, and the last day of school will be on May 23.
“We encourage families to check their contact email address they have listed in Skyward often,” Barker said. “They will receive important updates from their school and the district. Also, families are encouraged to follow their schools’ social-media pages, as well as the district’s social media to be informed as well.”
Lebanon Special School District
Students in the Lebanon Special School District will also return to school on Aug. 1.
“Online registration is open for new and returning students,” LSSD Director of Schools Brian Hutto said. “They would go to LSSD.org.”
School starts at 7:50 a.m. for LSSD elementary schools. Middle schools in the district will start at 7:55 a.m.
For kindergarten students, the first week of school will be a phase-in.
“During registration, prior to school (starting), kindergarten teachers will reach out to families to let them know which days their child will come,” Hutto said. “They’ll give them the schedule with all the information. Most of the schools do an orientation where they sort of walk parents through what it means to be a kindergarten parent and what they can expect.”
The Lebanon Special School district’s fall break will begin on Oct. 2, and students will return to class on Oct. 16. There will be a stockpile day leading up to Thanksgiving break, and students will be off from Nov. 20-24. Winter break will last from Dec. 20 through Jan. 4. After the start of the spring semester on Jan. 4, spring break will be from March 11-15. The last day of school will be on May 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.