After 90 minutes of public comment during last week’s Wilson County School board meeting, director of schools Jeff Luttrell took the time during his report to address the division he’s seen in the community.

“We cannot keep bringing politics into every meeting we have,” Luttrell said. “Everybody wants to shout, ‘I win, and I’m the loudest.’ I resonate with a lot of things from everything that is said ... and from experience, until you’ve sat in the chair of a teacher and you talk to kids and you’ve had to teach your kids to come confide to you ... we’ve got teachers (whose) kids come to confide to them, and they don’t know what to do. Until you face that, you do not know what is going on.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.