After 90 minutes of public comment during last week’s Wilson County School board meeting, director of schools Jeff Luttrell took the time during his report to address the division he’s seen in the community.
“We cannot keep bringing politics into every meeting we have,” Luttrell said. “Everybody wants to shout, ‘I win, and I’m the loudest.’ I resonate with a lot of things from everything that is said ... and from experience, until you’ve sat in the chair of a teacher and you talk to kids and you’ve had to teach your kids to come confide to you ... we’ve got teachers (whose) kids come to confide to them, and they don’t know what to do. Until you face that, you do not know what is going on.”
During the meeting, there were heated public comments about library books and a policy up for discussion that would require teachers to notify parents if a child came to them expressing they were gender non-conforming. One resident needed to be escorted away from the lectern. One addressed the board with tears in his eyes after a mother shared some of the bullying her LGBTQ child experienced in school.
“You cannot deny the teacher shortage we’re facing, not just in this county in this country,” Luttrell said. “We’re expecting teachers to do everything, including solve the world’s problems, and we need to be surrounding our teachers and allowing them to get back to teaching. We cannot do that with all this focus (on issues), where I promise you nobody’s going to be happy at the end. But are we really going to load more on our teachers?
“I went into this profession because teachers invested in me and showed me what education could do, and that’s what we want to focus on. I’m sick of focusing on some of this stuff every day of my job. I need to be focusing on the issues at hand, which are building schools, which are trying to find more money in the budget to pay teachers.”
Luttrell urged the public to find common ground.
“This community has got to find a compromise, or you’re going to destroy our education system, and that’s for this entire country,” Luttrell said.
Throughout the increasing division seen at school board meetings, Luttrell has been focused on the effect that the division has on teachers.
“I can assure you (of) one thing ... this show that is going on does not encourage people to want to come and stay and teach in Wilson County Schools,” Luttrell said. “We’re better than that. These are society problems, but I believe, in Wilson County, we could fix (this) if we’d all come together. But that takes people being able to sit down, look at each other, listen first, and come up with plans of what we want our schools to look like. I’ve tried so hard to protect our teachers through this process and our administrators. We’ve got outstanding teachers, and we’ve got outstanding administrators.”
During public comment, Luttrell has seen fear being used as a tactic.
“I’m not a fearful person, and I’m seeing mechanisms played to try to bring fear and to counter with fear,” Luttrell said. “Education is not about fear. Education brings hope. It’s the greatest equalizer we have. When we educate our kids, we’ve given them the ability to have hope.”
Zone 5 school board Member Larry Tomlinson agrees with what Luttrell expressed during last Monday’s meeting.
“The thing that really stuck out to me in Mr. Luttrell’s comments is, if you were a prospective teacher, looking for a job, and you sat back and you watched all the stuff that’s being said and done in Wilson County, would you wanna come here and work,” Tomlinson said.
Tomlinson said that the division he’s seeing is not limited to Wilson County.
“You see division everywhere now,” Tomlinson said. “That just seems like the climate that we’re living in. There’s nothing wrong with disagreeing as long as you can do it in the right way, and in the right manner, and not be so mean-spirited. You can have a disagreement. We can not agree on everything that we’re doing, but we should be capable of having a civil conversation where we both can share our thoughts and maybe find some common ground.”
Zone 4 school board member Joseph Padilla has also witnessed the division within the community that’s become more prominent during school board meetings.
“Wilson County is 70% conservative, so of course, that would lead you to believe that most issues voted on should lean heavily towards the values of the people who make up the community,” Padilla said in a statement. “Unfortunately for some, they live in a county where a majority of the voters’ beliefs might not align with their own. People will always have different beliefs, and that is why elections take place and the majority gets to choose. This is why there is division. The majority wants to keep Wilson County conservative, while the minority wants to fundamentally change the very foundation this great county was built on. It should be expected for a school board meeting to be divided, because everyone does not have the same exact thoughts, and that’s ok. Controversy begins when the outcome of a vote is not accepted and emotions get involved and people get angry.”
Like other members of the Wilson County School Board, Padilla has also heard feedback from teachers.
“Discipline, collateral duties, lack of subs (substitute teachers), no planning period, compensation, and fear of requesting Fridays or Mondays off are just some of the items I have discussed with teachers and attempted to resolve,” Padilla said. “As a board member, I help create and approve policies, with the director being responsible for the implementation and enforcement. If policies are not followed or not working, we welcome feedback from the director. If policies are not effective and causing division down at the teacher level, I need the director to specifically give us a recommendation on how to correct it so we can take that into consideration.”
Zone 1 school board member Carrie Pfeiffer has seen division in the community affect public comment.
“I think that we’ve seen it in a couple of ways, but as far as in our meetings and what’s happening in our meetings, in the last two meetings combined, we have spent three and a half hours on public comment from citizens,” Pfeiffer said. “I think public comment is good. I think it’s important to have public comment, to have opportunity for public comment. But a lot of what is being said is in very angry and coming from some extreme positions. You have one side saying things in anger, and the most likely thing that you’re going to see come back is the other side saying things in anger. I don’t think that it’s productive for our school system to have so much time spent on angry rhetoric.”
Because of this attention, Pfeiffer said that teachers don’t feel supported.
“With so much time and attention in our meetings being spent on those divisive things, the teachers feel like we’re not talking about the things that really matter, things that are making a difference in their classrooms for kids,” Pfeiffer said.
Overcoming the division to get back to supporting teachers is a challenging undertaking.
“I think that it comes down to each and every one of us as a board member saying again and again (that) we want to get back to focusing on the business of teaching and away from the very narrow issues that have been promoted in the space (of meetings),” Pfeiffer said.
Wilson County School Board members Kimberly McGee and Melissa Lynn chose not to comment, and attempts to reach fellow board members Beth Meyers and Jamie Farough received no response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.