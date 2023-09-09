When the residents of the West View Acres subdivision in Lebanon realized that the zoning in their neighborhood had been changed, they began the process of changing it back.

The zoning had been changed to a medium residential density district (RD9), which allows for detached two-family dwellings, semi-detached dwellings, and multi-family, and townhouses. The resolutions approved by the city council on Thursday changed the zoning of the subdivision back to a low density residential district, which only allows single-family dwellings.

