When the residents of the West View Acres subdivision in Lebanon realized that the zoning in their neighborhood had been changed, they began the process of changing it back.
The zoning had been changed to a medium residential density district (RD9), which allows for detached two-family dwellings, semi-detached dwellings, and multi-family, and townhouses. The resolutions approved by the city council on Thursday changed the zoning of the subdivision back to a low density residential district, which only allows single-family dwellings.
“There’s been a little bit of a journey to get to this point,” ward 4 city councilor Chris Crowell said. “There was actually some private conversations that were had with some folks that live in that subdivision that led to a public meeting that we had. This room had even more people from West View Acres that were represented that night. We’ve had other discussions that have taken place. It was brought to the planning commission.”
Crowell brought the issue to the city council with the intention of protecting the subdivision.
“I would invite my other councilors to support the items that we have on our agenda tonight protecting this great neighborhood,” Crowell said.
West View Acres resident Tony Jones attended both meetings to discuss the change in zoning.
“We had no idea that our zoning had changed from RS20 to what it is now,” Jones said. “So, when we found this out, we made a call to our city councilman and asked if we could get it changed back because we don’t want to go the way of multiplexes, duplexes and things like (that). We do have a couple of empty lots where homes were destroyed from the tornado in 2020, and we want to see homes like the ones that are already there go back if they ever get rebuilt.”
On Thursday night, Jones returned to the Lebanon City Council to ask for clarification regarding what changing the future land use plan would entail.
“The future land use plan is what we base our zoning decisions on,” Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said. “The request was for a RS20 zoning district. Twenty thousand square feet is about half an acre, which is about two units per acre. So, the future land use plan that correlates with RS20 is the FLH2, wo houses per acre. It was four. That was the way that the future land use had it based on the zoning that was there at the time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.