Cumberland forward Bakary Bagayoko garnered Mid-South Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week honors Monday after posting four goals and one assist in two matches for the Phoenix, as announced by the league office.
Bagayoko recorded a hat-trick in the 4-4 draw at Georgetown and scored the equalizer against Campbellsville on Sunday.
The Bronx, N.Y., native leads Cumberland with nine goals this season.
He is ranked in four categories in the NAIA -15th in goals per game (1.13), 23rd in points per game (2.38), 38th shots on goal per game (2.13), and 42nd in total goals (9).
This is Bagayoko’s first MSC Offensive Player of the Week honor this season and third of his career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.