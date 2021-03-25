Bailey’s walk-off triple lifts Lebanon past Wilson Central in 9 innings

Ty Bailey’s two-out RBI triple in the bottom of the ninth inning Monday night lifted Lebanon to a 4-3 win over Wilson Central at Brent Foster Field.
Bryce Fuller pitched the final four scoreless innings for the win. The left-hander allowed two hits and one walk while striking out six. Starter John Tomlin surrendered three runs in the fourth inning, allowing four hits and a walk in five innings with nine strikeouts.
Tristan Lewis took the loss with 32/3 innings of relief. Starter Wyatt Guethlein allowed a run on six hits and a walk while whiffing five in five innings.
McKane Everett and Ben Sills had RBI singles and Isaac Shafer a run-scoring triple for Wilson Central in the fourth as the Wildcats took a 3-1 lead.
Lebanon took a 1-0 lead in the third inning and pulled into a 3-3 tie with two in the sixth.
Denton Dodson and Jake Jewell each had three of Lebanon’s 12 hits while Brett Bowman banged out two.
Sills had two of Central’s six hits.
Lebanon was scheduled to go to Portland on Tuesday night while Wilson Central had a home tilt with Gallatin. Both are co-hosting the Wilson County Invitational with games, originally scheduled to begin today, moved up to last night due to the weather forecast. Lebanon was to host Goodpasture at 6:30 p.m. today while Donelson Christian goes to Wilson Central at 8, though those may have been played last night. Mt. Juliet Christian is to go to Lebanon at 7:30 p.m. Friday while Central is to entertain Father Ryan at 8.
Blue Devil trio blanks Portland, 5-0PORTLAND — Will Burruss, Jake Jewell and Brett Bowman combined to pitch Lebanon to a 5-0 shutout of Portland on Tuesday night.
Burruss scattered six hits and no walks while striking out five over 4 1/3 innings to earn the decision.
Jewell and Denton Dodson each had two of Lebanon’s nine hits. The Blue Devils scored a run in the fourth inning and two each in the fifth and sixth.
Three-run fifth lifts Gallatin past WildcatsGLADEVILLE — Gallatin scored three times in the top of the fifth inning Tuesday night to take the lead in a 5-3 win at Wilson Central.
Caleb Dixon pitched 41/3 innings and took the loss, allowing all five runs on all five hits. Isaac Schafer threw the final 22/3 innings with four strikeouts.
Each team scored a run in the first inning before two Wildcats crossed the plate in the third.
Gallatin got a run back in the fourth to close to within 3-2.
Michael Demonbreun’s double represented one of Central’s three hits. McKane Everett singled and had the Wildcats’ only RBI. Wyatt Guethlein singled, walked twice and scored two runs from the top of the lineup.
Purple Tigers’ Bayse homers, pitches shutout of Cannon CountyWOODBURY — Kendal Bayse pitched a five-inning three-hitter Tuesday night as Watertown run-ruled host Cannon County 13-0.
Bayse walked none and struck out three while the Purple Tigers fielded flawlessly.
Watertown scored in all five innings, starting with five in the first and three in the second, finishing with 12 hits.
Bayse drove in three runs and Brandon Watts two as both homered. Brayden Cousino, Lance Fripp and Gage Vastola doubled.
Vastola and Alec Whitlock each had two hits while Mason Murrell drove in two runs.
Friendship falls at Brentwood AcademyBRENTWOOD — Joseph Batagglia held Friendship Christian to six singles Tuesday afternoon as Brentwood Academy edged the Commanders 3-1.
The Eagles scored singles runs in the first three innings against Ethan Myers, who allowed seven hits in five innings. Kolby Gaines worked the sixth.
Friendship scored in the seventh when Chase Eakes drove in Drew Porter. Eakes and Jack Martin each had two hits as the Commanders fell to 3-4 while Brentwood Academy went to 4-2.
Friendship is scheduled to host Blackman tonight in the Wilson County Invitational. But the game may have been played last night due to a threatening weather forecast.
Four-run fifth lifts Mt. Juliet to road winGALLATIN — Easton Krenzke’s two-run single in Mt. Juliet’s four-run fifth inning put the Golden Bears ahead in a 7-3 win at Station Camp.
Station Camp built a 3-0 lead through two innings before Mt. Juliet got two runs back in the third.
The Bears got four in the fifth to take the lead and an extra run in the sixth.
Brady Young survived the early Station Camp uprising to pitch five innings for the win, allowing three hits while striking out six. Justin Lee recorded the final six outs to record the save.
Mt. Juliet outhit Station Camp 11-4. Seth Stevens set the table from the top of the lineup with three singles, a walk and two runs scored. Young doubled and singled while Lee tripled and Hoyt Griner doubled.
Watertown’s Watts, Mitchell silence LionsWATERTOWN — Brandon Watts pitched six innings and Charlie Mitchell the seventh Monday night as Watertown shut out Cannon County 2-0 in the Purple Tigers’ District 8-AA opener.
Watts scattered three hits and two walks while striking out 10 Lions for the win. Mitchell survived two hits allowed in the seventh with two punchouts for the save as the Tigers improved to 3-0 going into Tuesday’s rematch in Woodbury. The Purple Tigers scored their runs without benefit of a hit in the second inning. In face, Lance Fripp’s line single to left field leading off the sixth off Lions reliever A.J. Armstrong was Watertown’s only hit. WHS didn’t get a hit off starter Zach Basham in four frames. The pair combined to strike out seven.
Watertown did draw six walks off Basham and that proved to be his undoing as he issued three free passes and hit a batter in the second. K.J. Woods drew a bases-loaded walk and Brayden Cousino followed with a sacrifice fly to center field.
Sellars’ LATE single lifts Friendship past Brentwood AcademyFriendship Christian broke in its new artificial turf infield Monday afternoon with a 7-6 eight-inning win over Brentwood Academy in the Commanders’ first home game in 677 days.
Storm Sellars ripped a full-count, two-out liner down the left-field line to score Jack Martin with the walk-off winner to lift the Commanders to 2-3 going into a night game against Warren County. Martin walked and moved up on Kolby Gaines’ sacrifice bunt.
Martin pitched two innings for the win, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out one. Drew Porter gave up a run without a hit but two walks in the sixth, striking out the side. Starter Max Duckwiler surrendered 10 hits, three walks and five runs (four earned) in five innings with five punchouts.
Gaines drove in three runs on a double and single while Sellars had two RBI. Camden Hayslip homered and doubled as Friendship finished with six hits.
Friendship led 1-0 until Brentwood Academy scored four in the third and one in the fourth. The Commanders got a run back in the fourth and made their big comeback with four in the sixth to even the score. The Eagles slipped to 3-2. Friendship hadn’t played on campus since 2019. The Commanders opened the 2020 campaign with their annual spring break trip to Gulf Shores, Ala., before their season was canceled upon returning home due to the pandemic.
Hayslip bat, arm lifT Commanders past Warren CountyCamden Hayslip homered and pitched Friendship Christian to a 3-1 win over Warren County in the second game of the Commanders’ first day on their new artificial turf infield Monday night.
The Alabama-signee allowed an unearned run in the top of the first inning but surrendered just two hits and a walk while striking out 10 in five innings to improve to 2-0. Jack Martin fanned two in two hitless innings for his first save as the Commanders climbed to 3-3 for the season going into a return trip to Brentwood Academy on Tuesday.
Drew Porter and Elijah Stockton doubled and Storm Sellars singled to round out Friendship’s four hits.
The Commanders are scheduled to host Blackman at 7:30 p.m. today as part of the Wilson County Invitational. Beech and Station Camp are due in Friday night at 5:30 and 8 p.m. and Trousdale County at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Bears break open scoreless gameHENDERSONVILLE — Mt. Juliet broke a scoreless tie with a run in the sixth inning and blew the game open with five in the seventh Monday night as the Golden Bears opened their final District 9-AAA schedule with a 6-0 shutout of host Beech.
Brady Young, Justin Lee and Jack Fortner had RBI singles in the big inning as the Bears moved to 7-0 for the season.
Austin Hunley got the win with five innings of two-hit ball with three strikeouts.
Logan Baskin pitched the final two for the save.
Young had two of Mt. Juliet’s five hits while Hunley had a double. Fortner was credited with three RBI and Lee two.
Mt. Juliet was scheduled to go to Station Camp on Tuesday night.
The Bears will host a portion of the Wilson County Invitational beginning with today’s 7:30 p.m. visit from Smyrna. Stewarts Creek is to come in at 8 p.m. Friday and Father Ryan at 3 p.m. Saturday.
