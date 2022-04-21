The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from both the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District, are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
We continue the series of profiles with a glance at Jennifer Davis, a sixth- through eighth-grade math intervention instructor teacher at Mt. Juliet Middle School …
Name … Jennifer Davis
School … Mt Juliet Middle School
Age … 42
What grade/subject do you teach? Sixth through eighth-grade math intervention
How long have you been in education? 19 years
How many years have you taught at your current school? Eight
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? Robert Ellis Middle School in Hendersonville and Watertown Elementary in Watertown
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I used to be the Shoney Bear on Wednesday nights at the Shoney’s in Goodlettsville, and I was on the show “Star Search” when I was nine years old.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? Reading, sleeping, dancing, singing, spending time with my family, and watching my children play sports
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? I teach our eighth-grade students at Green Hill High School every morning and travel to Mt. Juliet Middle School to teach our sixth- and seventh-graders every day, because we share our building with West Wilson Middle School due to the tornado (damage).
How would you describe your teaching style? I have a large personality, and it usually shows in the classroom. I believe that it is important to build relationships with students and for them see me as someone that is relatable.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? I currently work with small groups of students, and we change activities every 10-15 minutes. This is something that RTI (response to intervention) lends itself to that makes it possible for students to have a small brain break frequently in my class.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? I think part of teaching is reflecting all the time. I frequently change the way that I conduct class based on the students that I have in my class.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? MJMS is a great school to work at. It is hard to be separated between two buildings and not have events that include the whole school, but I truly believe that we are a family that supports each other.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I decided that I wanted to influence children and make a difference in their lives. I was influenced by great teachers and wanted to share that with future generations.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? It’s the relationships that I build with students.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? It’s the policies from legislature and all of the paperwork.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? I don’t know that it has changed, but I have realized that it is a much more difficult job than most people realize. I also didn’t realize how much I would feel for my students. I love celebrating their successes and being a support during their difficult times.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? The extreme increase in the amount of testing that students have to complete and the emphasis on those scores.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? It would be the lack of outside support of educators and education.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? I have learned something important and valuable from all of my teachers and co-workers. I picked up small and large techniques from so many people that have helped develop me into the teacher that I am today.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? I have far too many to choose just one.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? Thank you
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I would like for students to remember me as someone who genuinely cared about them both academically and personally.
