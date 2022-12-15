MILWAUKEE — A bald eagle shot in Wisconsin has died during surgery to treat its injuries, the Wisconsin Humane Society said on Tuesday.
Authorities were seeking tips on who may have shot the adult male bird that was found injured on Dec. 7 on private property about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee. The eagle survived its initial surgery on Thursday, but went into cardiac arrest on Monday night during what the Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee called “a complex and specialized surgery to stabilize his fracture and further treat his injuries.”
