Banged-up Phoenix limp to Bethel for season’s final road game

Cumberland’s bruised and battered football team will limp over to McKenzie tonight for its final road game of the season, facing Bethel at 7 o’clock.
While the Phoenix are still seeking their first win of the season after five losses, and just two games left in this spring campaign, the Wildcats, coached by former Mt. Juliet High lineman Michael Jasper, are 3-2. That’s not playoff-contention, but it is an improvement over the fall of 2019, then Bethel went 5-6 a year after going 10-0 during the regular ’18 campaign.
“They’re definitely better than they were the previous fall,” Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said of the Wildcats. “They’ve got guys who’ve transferred in who are pretty good. They’re just playing a little better than they did last year.
“They weren’t bad last year. They just had some breaks that didn’t go their way. They’re not a bad team. They’re doing the same stuff they’ve been doing since I’ve been here (since ’18).”
Bethel runs power and spread on offense and a 4-2-5 defense.
“I would say they’re more big than athletic,” Mathis said. “But they’re a big ol’ group of guys.”
Cumberland is coming off a bye week and is playing a day early due to Good Friday.
“We’re hoping to get some of our guys back from injury this week, which is probably not going to happen,” Mathis said. “We had more last game, a couple of more injuries. We can’t overcome the injury bug. We’re going to keep trying our best and buckle down with who we got and work our tails off.”
There are injuries and then there are self-inflicted issues and areas in which the Phoenix need to get better.
“We can’t turn the ball over, especially we can’t turn the ball over for a score for the other team,” Mathis said. “We’ve got to be able to stop the run. The last couple of games, we just can’t stop the run. The times we’ve done that, we’ve been in every game. It’s just buckling down and stopping the run.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.