Barbara Simms, 92, recently of Lebanon, passed away on June 25, 2022.
The funeral service, conducted by Mark Caruth, is at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon until the service at 1 p.m.
Barbara Ann Simms was born in Whistler, Alabama, to Mable Clair Dunn and Husters Dunn. She met the love of her life in the third grade, Albert Simms, Jr., and they were married and created a home in which they raised their family. They lived most of their lives in New Orleans, Louisiana, where she perfected her gumbo recipe.
She loved playing golf, sewing, knitting, gardening and making gumbo.
Mrs. Simms was an active member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon.
Mrs. Simms is survived by: her husband of 75 ½ years, Albert Simms Jr.; children, Patricia (Richard) Imms, Catherine Gray, Ramona Simms, Cynthia (Dennis) Guidry; grandchildren, Chris (Elizabeth) Imms, Jenny (Jason) Hawkins, Nick (Audra) Guidry, Ryan (Misty) Guidry, Blake Guidry; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Peggy Parks.
She is preceded in death by: an infant daughter, Peggy Louise Simms; parents, Mable Clair Parker Dunn, Husters Dunn; brother, Husters Dunn, Jr.; sister, Joyce D. Oliver; and grandson, Ricky Dover.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
