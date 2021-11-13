Barbara “Bobbie” Broadhurst, 90, of Lebanon passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2021, at her home surrounded by her special friend, Rose Maines, and her five cats.
Born in Shelbourne Falls, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Emory and Jenny Gertrude Spephanec Broadhurst.
She was of the Lutheran faith.
Known as “Bobbie Lee,” she loved to play bluegrass music on the banjo and guitar. She could still yodel at 90 years old.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Broadhurst.
She is survived by: special friend and caregiver, Rose Maines; her sister, Audrey Cass; and her brother, Donald Broadhurst.
She will be buried near her parents in her hometown in Massacusetts at a later date.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. www.ligonbobo.com
