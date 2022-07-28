Barbara Bradley Pierce Krawiec, 83, of East Palatka, Florida, gained her angel wings on July 11, 2022.
She was born in Lebanon and was a resident of Putnam County since 1968, coming from Live Oak, Florida.
Barbara Bradley Pierce Krawiec, 83, of East Palatka, Florida, gained her angel wings on July 11, 2022.
She was born in Lebanon and was a resident of Putnam County since 1968, coming from Live Oak, Florida.
Barbara was a retired teacher from the Putnam County School District and a member of College Road Church of Christ.
She was also a member or former member of the following organizations: Daughters of the American Revolution, Moose, Garden Club, Junior Women’s Club, FEA, NEA, Florida Teacher’s Association, as well as Alpha Delta Kappa.
She is preceded in death by: her first husband of 46 years, William “Bill” Pierce; son, Victor Pierce; stepchildren, Jeff Pierce and Linda (Pierce) Jones; and siblings, Don and Glen Bradley.
She is survived by: her husband, Ed Krawiec of Crescent City, Florida; sons, Vernon Pierce (Barb) of Jacksonville, Florida, Vincent Pierce of Jacksonville; brother, Wayne Bradley (Ann) of Shelbyville; and sister, Jean Carver of Lebanon. Barbara is also survived by nine grandchildren, as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews who she adored.
Services celebrating Barbara’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at College Road Church of Christ in Palatka, with C.L. Overturf, Jr., officiating. Burial will take place at Palatka Memorial Gardens at a later date. No public visitation is scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her church, College Road Church of Christ.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Barbara’s book of memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
