Barbara Dianne Martin, 78, of Nashville, passed away on Feb. 20, 2022.
Mrs. Martin, beloved wife and mother, was preceded in death by: her parents, John and Amogene Humphrey, Sr.; and her brothers, John Humphrey, Jr., Danny Humphrey and James Humphrey.
She is survived by: her husband of 60 years, James Martin; sons, James “Money” (Kitty) Martin, Jr., Kenny (Debi) Martin; sisters, Janie (Jerry) Dies, Betty Dufrene; grandchildren, Allie (Victoria) Martin, T.J. (Kellie) Roberts; and four great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, with Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick and Kenny Martin officiating. Interment will follow the service at Woodlawn Memorial Park, with Michael Mullins, Tyler Chandler, Wesley Neely, Keith Youmans, Michael Wentzel and Joe Lukins serving as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers are Joey Edwards and Jamie Luffman.
Visitation with the family will be on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.