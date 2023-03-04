Barbara Hunter Coffee, 76, of Lebanon, passed away on March 1, 2023, at her home.
Barbara Hunter Coffee, 76, of Lebanon, passed away on March 1, 2023, at her home.
She was born on June 22, 1946, in Wilson County, the daughter of the late Hugh Odell Hunter and Alice Elizabeth Marrs Hunter.
She worked at Texas Boot Company and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, John Henry Coffee; grandson, Brandon Coffee; and brother, Hugh Odell Hunter, Jr.
Survivors include: three children, Ricky (Danelle) Coffee, Connie Coffee, Jennifer (Shaw) Grantham; four grandchildren, Samantha Coffee, Timmy Coffee, Logan Grantham, Morgan Grantham; and three sisters, Charlotte (Joe) Dillard, Brenda (Thomas) Brady and Darlene (Roy) Smith.
Graveside services will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at Wilson County Memorial Gardens, with Garry Drennan officiating. Pallbearers are Ricky Coffee, Timmy Coffee, Shaw Grantham, Logan Grantham, Morgan Grantham and Roy Smith, Jr.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 9 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
