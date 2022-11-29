Barbara Carmichael passed away on Nov. 27, 2022, at age 79.
The funeral service, conducted by pastor Cecil Hinson, is at 11 a.m. on Friday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment in Wilson County Memorial Gardens will follow the service.
The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m.
Barbara Jean Baysinger Carmichael was born in Knoxville to Emogene LeQuire and Will T. Baysinger.
She married Richard Carmichael and was very involved in making a home for him and their two sons.
Barbara loved visiting and volunteering at nursing homes.
She was a member of the Assembly of God.
She also enjoyed reading.
Mrs. Carmichael is survived by: her sons, David (Renee) Carmichael, Daniel Carmichael; grandchildren, David Carmichael, Sara Carmichael; siblings, Shirley (Bob) Humphre, Brenda Sharp; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband — Richard Carmichael — and her parents, Emogene and Will Baysinger.
Memorial donations are requested for her favorite charity, the Dementia Society of America. Those can be mailed to P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, Pennsylvania, 18901, and they can be made online by visiting dementiasociety.charityproud.org.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.