Barbara Lee Gibbs, 78, of the Shop Springs community, died on Sept. 19, 2022, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.
Born on May 11, 1944 in DeKalb County, she was the daughter of the late Ollie Lee and Thelma Dale Kelley of Alexandria.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Barbara Lee Gibbs, 78, of the Shop Springs community, died on Sept. 19, 2022, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.
Born on May 11, 1944 in DeKalb County, she was the daughter of the late Ollie Lee and Thelma Dale Kelley of Alexandria.
Barbara was a graduate of Watertown High School and retired from Toshiba Corporation, Inc.
She later worked for University Medical Center and Summit Medical Center.
Barbara was a member of the Watertown First Baptist Church.
She is survived by: her husband of 59 years, Ronnie Gibbs; daughters, Melissa Williams, Ginger (William) Ash; son, Landon Lee Gibbs; grandchildren, Ryan Williams, Rachel Williams, Nolan (Cameron) Ash, Evan (Lela) Ash; great -randson, Finnegan Ash; sister, Hilda Oakley; along with other loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Hunter Funeral Home, with Rev. Kenneth Tramel officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday and from noon until the service time on Saturday.
Pallbearers are William Ash, Nolan Ash, Evan Ash, Buddy Lusky, Jim Hall and Danny Mayo.
Interment will be held at Wilson County Memorial Park.
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.