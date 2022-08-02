NEWS 3 PHOTO

Barbara Mandrell, a Country Music Hall of Famer, retired from music two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. The 73-year-old Grammy winner made a rare public appearance at the Opry’s Saturday night show to celebrate her 50th anniversary of becoming an Opry member.

 AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

NASHVILLE —

Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her 50th anniversary of being an Opry member.

